The curtain closes on the EnduroGP World Championship. The last day is a war of nerves. Garcia wins again and Verona wins but the pieces of the world puzzle fall into place. Holcombe is King EnduroGP and E2, Freeman E3, Etchells EJ

October 9, 2023

Santiago do Cacém, Portogallo, 8 October. The last of EnduroGP World Championship let me three lightning-fast impressions and instinctive. It’s the day when Garcia wins by a landslide again and ends a less than perfect season, from the point of view of fate, with four overwhelming victories. It’s the day I Beta Squadron well led by Fabrizio Dini square one stellar World Cup hat-trick. Steve Holcombe he is EnduroGP World Champion and, consequently, E2 Champion, Brad Freeman despite suffering, he gets rid of Mikael Persson and becomes Enduro 3 World Champion. Yes, the third sensation is a bit of sadness for the unsuccessful conclusion of the long and indomitable assault of the reigning and outgoing Champion, Andrea Verona, who failed to defend the EnduroGP Title and take home the E2 Championship. Here I finally say it, I don’t deny it and then he will explain it better Fabio Farioli, it’s as if Verona had proven much more effective with the small E1s (which certainly don’t go slowly, as Josep Garcia explains), and therefore that this year they had made the wrong Moto. However, since we brought up the Managers, I suppose Dini and Farioli can only be happy, perhaps not at the same pressure if measured on a precision pressure gauge. For the director Beta it was a year not without suffering and for the CEO of the KHG Group a small series of blows to the heart, but in the end they both respected their… respective traditions.

Saturday the titles of E1, Youth and Women had been assigned, respectively handed over to Joseph GarciaKTM, Kevin CristinoFantic, e Jane Daniels, Fantic. Heart-pounding finale Sunday. Unlike the Champions on Saturday, who all won on Sunday, none of the champions who would become World Champions at the end of the final Portuguese World Cup afternoon won. Holcomberather agitated, finished third in E2, behind Watson, Honda, and Verona, and even fifth in the EnduroGP won, as mentioned, by Garcia. Even worse Freemanvery tired, really tired, who finished sixth in the E3 won by Persson. Etchells put an end to the very tough seasonal competition by finishing third in the Junior category, behind Norrbin (which is World Junior 2) e Bacon. It can be understood as the demonstration that the stakes remaining were very high, such as to draw maximum attention to the danger of even a very small error.

Finale Made in UK (but managed entirely in Italy). The results, at a time when even a single point is enough, have thus defined the final contours of an undoubtedly exciting season. Sometimes, as in the case of E3 and Junior, almost on a razor’s edge. Freeman he is Champion by 2 points, and so Etchells, just 2 after 14 races. If we then look at the final EnduroGP ranking, we cannot help but notice that by just one point, 210 count 209, Josep Garcia overtook Andrea Verona in the race for… second final place (and let’s leave aside the Spaniard’s zero in Sweden and the following, difficult Slovakian GP). However, the World Champion is full credit Steve Holcombe. The Englishman scores two more hits in a stratospheric career, 9 Titles, leveling it with the no less sensational one of his compatriot and colleague Beta Brand. We talk about the Freeman saving honor and puts your heart into play to recover a situation that was at a certain point very difficult, almost desperate. In the end, Etchells is right and gives full credit to a historic Team (which brought home two World Cups) and to the choices of its unstoppable inspirer Frank “Franchino” Mayr.

The power and the character by Andrea Verona they end up overshadowing the other Italians in the World Cup. But we are also here to restore some light to the righteous. There aren’t very many, unfortunately, but if this year we can clearly see where bad luck leads, the good school reassures us. Samuele BernardiniHonda, undoubtedly had a good Championship, and in the final stages a terrible kid emerged, Pietro ScardinaFantic, third Youth on the final day of the 2023 World Cup.

We go to rest. The season that began in Liguria between March and April was very strong and beautiful. And the next one promises to be at least as good as this one. We rely a lot on… confirmations, of course, but also on total recoveries, in every sense, on a couple of situations to be sorted out and on explosions and news which are supposed to be at least sensational. Meanwhile we know that it will be a Championship over 8 dates and 16 racesfrom early April to mid-September, in Spain, Portugal, Romania, Italy (21-23 June)Slovak Republic, Wales and France.

EnduroGP Portugal 2. Sunday. 1. Josep Garcia (KTM) 1:00:43.45; 2. Nathan Watson (Honda) 1:01:01.75; 3. Andrea Verona (GASGAS) 1:01:16.86; 4. Jamie McCanney (Husqvarna) 1:01:26.55; 5. Steve Holcombe (Beta) 1:01:30.57; 6. Zach Pichon (Sherco) 1:02:25.93; 7. Samuele Bernardini (Honda) 1:02:36.68; 8. Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) 1:02:43.99; 9. Hamish MacDonald (Sherco) 1:02:44.28; 10. Christophe Charlier (Husqvarna) 1:02:53.25…

EnduroGP Overall Final Ranking. 1. Steve Holcombe (Beta) 222 points; 2. Josep Garcia (KTM) 210; 3. Andrea Verona (GASGAS) 209; 4. Brad Freeman (Beta) 169; 5. Hamish MacDonald (Sherco) 143; 6. Nathan Watson (Honda) 122; 7. Zach Pichon (Sherco) 108; 8. Theo Espinasse (Beta) 103; 9. Jamie McCanney (Husqvarna) 97; 10. Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) 86…