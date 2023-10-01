The Spanish E1 leader “intractable”. Verona better than Holcombe. Freeman is back but not yet 100%. Victories for Etchells, Junior, and Cristino, Youth. Sunday is the third to last of the 2023 World Cup

October 1, 2023

Valpacos, Portogallo, 30 September. The EnduroGP World Championship assigns its Titles in Portugal. Two appointments, 4 races, 4 series of points. It starts beyond Porto a Valpacosthe far north of the country, ends in Santiago do Cacem, South of Lisbon. Two consecutive weekends, 4 days of key competitions, possibly a dozen meals of bacalhau in all flavors, highly recommended. From beautiful, the entire Championship, to exhilarating, the grand finale. The fact that all titles have to be awarded already says a lot about the general level of the World Championship. The detail of the various challenges, then, makes it simply exhilarating.

The first of these, the most important, is the three-way comparison of the EnduroGP. Steve HolcombeBeta, vs Andrea VeronaGasGas, control Brad Freeman, Beta. The first two also clash directly for the Enduro 2 Title, and Valpacos marks the return of Freeman just in time to face Mikael PerssonHusqvarna, which follows him by a handful of points in the provisional E3 ranking.

Of course it happens that the third wheelthat is Joseph Garcia who commands the E1 and who, for different reasons, has never been at the heart of the EnduroGP issue this year. Except the gioello at KTM he is a true champion, and if Farioli he sends him on the attack, he is truly capable of unleashing hell. It is the case. Garcia wins Super Test on Friday evening and takes the lead on Saturday, also winning the first Extreme.

We enter the heart of the battle. Cousin Garciaso, then Verona who wins two consecutive Specials and takes over from Garcia at the top of the day. Holcombe tries, while Freeman begins to decline, then Garcia returns to the attack and, three special wins later, overtakes Verona again. The final, on the last three special stages, saw Holcombe and Verona alternate in victory, but the result is fixed. Garcia, Verona, Holcombe. This is true up to a certain point, if we remember that the three end up in handkerchief less than 5 seconds of separation, then you have a better idea of ​​the formidable spectacle of Enduro.

The EnduroGP ranking is compacta bit. Verona overtakes Freeman, climbs to second place and approaches Holcombe. 179 points against 162. Garcia remains in fourth place but is significantly closer to Freeman. In their respective classes, E1, E2 and E3, Garcia extends, Verona approaches Holcombe, Freeman keeps Persson at bay. Also Etchells puts water back between itself and Norrbin, Junior dominated by the Fantic pairing, and Kevin Cristinothe same brand, resumes its triumphal march in the Youth after the break in Slovakia.

