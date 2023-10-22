The riders of the Maglia Azzurra, Enrico Tortoli, Giorgio Grasso and Tullio Pellegrinelli won the Vintage Veteran Trophy. At the end of the fourth and final day of the race, the final round of Cross which took place near the Puigcerdà paddock, in Spain, saw the Italians among the protagonists.

October 22, 2023

The riders of the Maglia Azzurra, Enrico Tortoli (class A3 – KTM GS 250 del 1975), Giorgio Grasso (B3 – Kramer ER 250 part 1979) e Tullio Pellegrinelli (C3 – Puch Frigerio F3 347 from 1980) have conquered the Vintage Veteran Trophy. At the end of the fourth and final day of the race, the final round of Cross which took place near the Puigcerdà paddock, in Spain, saw the Italians among the protagonists.

After a short transfer of 12 kilometres, 203 drivers lined up behind the starting gate to animate the fourteen Cross heats which took place starting from 10am. In their respective classes, Tortoli climbed from fourth to first position by putting together a series of overtaking by applause; Grasso started in the lead and never gave up the lead of operations, while Pellegrinelli played a heat full of heart and intelligence, managing their position and finishing in sixth place. The results obtained by the Maglia Azzurra riders have allowed them to establish themselves, for the second consecutive year, champions of the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy.

An excellent result, obtained a few hours after the location that will host the 2024 edition was made official: Camerino, in the province of Macerata, from 4 to 7 September!

Looking at the other rankings, the Moto Club Pantera riders, Marco Ghilardi (A1 – Ancillotti 125 from 1975), Roberto Cancelli (B3 – KTM 250 from 1976) and Carlo Badii (C2 – KTM 250 from 1981) took second place in the Vintage Silver Vase; the riders Maurizio Casartelli (C2 – Puch Frigerio F3 250 from 1981), Giuseppe Gallino (C3 – Puch Frigerio F3 280 from 1981) and Dario Lamura (X2 – Honda XR 350 R from 1985) have won the unprecedented Vintage Club. On Honda 250 from 1985, Andrea Belotti made the individual classification his own and ten out of sixteen classes foreseen by the current regulations of the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy saw Italian riders climb to the top step of the podium, demonstrating the level reached by this off road specialty in our Village.

Really satisfied IMF President Giovanni Copioli: “Congratulations to the team and the entire Italian expedition for the fantastic first place, a repeat of what was already achieved last year. This victory is a great achievement and it is exciting to have achieved it on the same day we announced that the 2024 edition of the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy will be held in Italy. We will arrive as reigning champions and will give our all to defend our success.”

Excited Team Manager Francesco Mazzoleni: “I am very happy for our boys and our work group which, in all respects, is like a big family. Today is a fantastic day, congratulations to everyone. Each of us – the drivers Enrico Tortoli, Giorgio Grasso, Tullio Pellegrinelli and all the staff involved in this trip – gave their best to obtain this prestigious international result. I can only be satisfied with the team work completed.”

All results on www.motoclubcerdanya.com