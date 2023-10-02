8 October: don’t miss the enduro event in Montecalvo (AV)

October 2, 2023

October 8th will depart from Montecalvo Irpino (AV) the 2023 edition of the Enduro Regions Trophy. A truly interesting event aimed at rewarding the most authoritative region in the Enduro off-road field.

This year the enduro circus also moves to a region that has a lot to give to this sport, Campania. Completely new paths in scenarios that have not been dedicated to our sport until now, but which thanks to Motoclub I Lupi Dell’Irpinia come to life.

So go ahead and support your region. We feel it is our duty to offer you some useful information so you can go and watch the race.

Race Date: 8 October 2023

Paddock: Piazza Leone XIII, Montecalvo Irpino (AV) GOOGLE MAPS LINK

Enduro Test: Ariano Irpino (AV) GOOGLE MAPS LINK

Cross Test: Montecalvo Irpino (AV) GOOGLE MAPS LINK

9 categories will be present at the event, with drivers arriving from all (or almost all) regions of Italy. On the FEDERMOTO website you will find the latest useful information such as the Special Regulations, the diagram and timetables.

Moto.it will follow the event live on social media, sharing and publishing numerous contents.

Enduro Regions Trophy 2023