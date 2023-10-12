Endless Dungeondeveloped by Amplitude Studios and published by SEGA, rToday he reveals the new song about his action video game that mixes strategy dynamics. “Endless,” written by singer-songwriter Lera Lynn (HBO’s True Detective) and Amplitude Studios’ in-house composer, Arnaud Roy.

The songs from the original interactive soundtrack are performed in the game by the Saloon bandthe place where players are teleported between plays to upgrade weapons, have a chat with the inhabitants of the station and drink energizing drinks. The band will evolve together with the player, allowing him to unlock new musicians and songs to rock out to before diving back into the Station. We also remind you that Endless Dungeon will arrive on PC and consoles on October 19th.

