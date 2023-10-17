Endless Dungeondeveloped by Amplitude Studios and published by SEGA, is the new action video game coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC e Nintendo Switch. “Early access”, although it is not a correct term, is available today for those who own the Last Wish Edition. Those who have the Standard edition will be able to play all the roguelite action and pure tactical chaos starting October 19th.

By pre-ordering the Last Wish Edition between now and October 19thyou’ll get content from the roguelite tactical action game, plus exclusive Dawn of the End and Pioneer Elite skin packs with your pre-order. On our pagesIndeed, was reviewed by our Brom.