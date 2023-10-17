One of the most shocking moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is when all the heroes come together in Avengers: Endgame, but it could have been much simpler.

Avengers: Endgame remains one of the most notable superhero films of all time, both in terms of critical acclaim and box office success. The culmination of the Infinity Saga provided a visually stunning and emotionally charged experience as it brought together a large group of characters who bravely fought against Thanos.

One of the most iconic and exciting moments in the film is the scene in which the heroes gather to face Thanos and his army in the final battle. Sam Wilson’s shout of “On your left,” followed by the appearance of Black Panther, then the rest of the heroes arrived through portals. The spectators of our cinema went truly crazy with joy.

But the scene could have been different.

However, Marvel visual effects supervisor and Loki director Dan Deleeuw recently revealed to CB that the portals scene had a different creation process than what ultimately made it to the screen.

“There was a version of the montage, the day we had all the actors together, and it was like a long panning shot of all the actors. It was the day when everyone was there and it was like this giant, expensive in essence. “You had all the actors there, but it didn’t work as well as we wanted.”

“And it was something that I got with the preview and Jeff Ford, our editor, and we just said: We have to go with the portals and let you choose who comes out and when. It was something that I think originally was like we knew who survived and when they were coming back, but we needed to slow it down and give the audience a chance to welcome their heroes. And so it was very interesting in terms of something like: Okay, who comes from Titan first? Okay, you have the Guardians and then Star-Lord will appear. And then just being in the theater that day, it’s like starting, okay, we have to do Spider-Man at the end because Spider-Man! So it was designed to be emotional, and I think it was amazing for all of us. That first weekend, how well the fans responded.”

Marvel Studios

Those responsible for Avengers: Endgame got it right, allowing us to see the return one by one of all the heroes who had gone through the previous films.

It will be difficult for other films to reach that level of intensity, Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) may be the only UCM installment that can live up to it. Although we will find out that in a few years. While we can watch Avengers: Endgame on Disney Plus with this link.