For some time Martin Scorsese has been attacking Marvel movies and now, Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame) mocks the legendary director.

Joe Russo and his brother Anthony have achieved the unthinkable, as they are responsible for one of Marvel’s most cinematographic quality films, Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014). But they also managed to successfully confront the MCU heroes in Captain America: Civil War (2016). They have also made the two highest-grossing films in the saga, such as Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Now, it is revealed that it seems that Martin Scorsese’s words against his work have not gone down well with them.

These are some of the legendary director’s words against Marvel:

“The danger is what it is doing to our culture. Because now there will be generations who will think that movies are just that: that’s what movies are.”

“They already think that. Which means that later we will have to fight harder. And it has to come from the base. It has to come from the filmmakers themselves. And you’ll have, you know, the Safdie brothers, and you’ll have Chris Nolan, you know what I mean? And hit them everywhere. Hit them from all sides and don’t give up. Let’s see what you have. Go out and do it. Go reinvent yourself. Don’t complain about that. But it’s true, because we have to save cinema.” Martin Scorsese said.

Now, Joe Russo answers with this video.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ director Joe Russo via TikTok pic.twitter.com/ZEchOD2FSU — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 30, 2023

At the beginning we see Martin Scorsese telling his dog named Oscar to show him sadness. Then Joe Russo, director of Avengers: Endgame, appears and says that Oscar is a very nice name for a dog, but his pet is called Box Office.

The Box Office is the box office for the film and as we know Joe Russo and his brother have swept the box office for their Marvel films. In fact, only James Cameron can match them.

This video comes at a difficult time for Martin Scorsese, because his film Killers of the Flower Moon has so far grossed about 84 million dollars and taking into account that it has cost about 200 million, it may at least end of its run in theaters is not profitable.

What do you think of the Martin Scorsese vs Joe Russo controversy? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

