A lot of things are coming next week in Original Sin. Continuing with the trend of betrayals and alliances, there will be more and very unexpected ones.

For now, Ender has discovered that it was Yildiz who framed her for the robbery with Halit, and he is not going to let her get away with what she has done to him, so he will launch a plan to get revenge on her.

Together with his brother Caner and with the help of Yiğit, they will remind Yilmaz that although they are on the same page, if he decides to leave her aside, the consequences will be very serious. What does Ender have in store for her? Will Halit discover the truth?

For his part, Nadir will continue his interest in Yildiz, but he will also become very close to Yiğit. Whom he will take to his illegal casino to enjoy with him. Will the casino and gambling issue bring you problems? What would happen if Halit found out about this?

Nadir in chapter 62 of Original Sin. | Antenna 3

Yiğit will return to the plots and while befriending Nadir, he will pass information to his mother. It seems that this way he forgets about Lila, but next week they will see each other again, will there be reconciliation between them?

Sahika and Yigit in chapter 62 of Original Sin. | Antenna 3

Yildiz will suffer the consequences of Ender’s plan and will also begin to suspect that her husband is cheating on her with Leyla. Will it be true? She and Halit seem to have become very good friends at work, and they will begin to share more time outside of it as well. What will happen?

–