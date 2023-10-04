Disney+ plans to make drastic changes to its usage policies: Are you sharing your account?

Are you one of those who consider the Disney+ password as a communal asset? Well be careful, because the platform has something to tell you. Starting November 1, if you’re a resident of Canada and sharing your Disney+ account outside of your home, you could be in trouble. And what happens in Canada, will not stay in Canada; These changes to subscription agreements will arrive in the United States soon.

According to one official notificationusers who violate these new guidelines could see “limited or terminated your access to the service”. And in case you’re wondering, it’s not just a bluff, Disney+ is taking action and announcing new terms for its subscriptions.

Bob Iger and the war against freeloading

This movement is not something isolated, but part of a major strategy to make shared account users profitable. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced this summer that they were “actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paid subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family.”

Iger was very clear during the call quarterly earnings on August 9: “Later this year, we will begin updating our subscription agreements with additional terms on our sharing policies, and will roll out tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024.”

Is the end of the golden era of streaming account sharing approaching?

Disney+’s policy of limiting access to shared accounts appears to be the next logical step in an industry that is increasingly looking for ways to maximize income y protect your content. This quest for profitability may have started with Netflix, but there is no doubt that other platforms are watching closely. In an increasingly saturated market with streaming entertainment options, companies are looking for new ways to stand out and ensure their services are both engaging and profitable.

For the average viewer, this could translate into a time when they will have to be much more selective in the subscriptions they choose. It will no longer be enough to have your friend’s account to access that Marvel premiere or that exclusive Star Wars series. The landscape is changing, and it seems that the freedom to share accounts like there’s no tomorrow is coming to an end. Now, more than ever, each user will have to evaluate which streaming services he really needs and perhaps make some painful cuts.

Disney+ plans with advertising: An affordable alternative?

But it’s not all bad news. Disney+ is also launching a ad-supported version in Canada, the United Kingdom and eight European countries. This plan will be more affordable, priced at $7.99 per month, offering an option for those who may not be able to afford the premium plan.

It is interesting to note that Disney+ it’s not the first streaming platform to address the issue of shared accounts. Netflix already started its “paid sharing program” in more than 100 countries last May. This strategy is intended to push “illicit password borrowers” ​​into having their own accounts or adding non-household users as “extra members.”

More cost, more content: prices rise in the US

While all this is happening, American users of Disney+ Premium, Hulu y ESPN+ They should also prepare for a price increase. Starting October 1, Disney+ Premium (ad-free) will cost $13.99 per month, ad-free Hulu will increase to $17.99 per month, and ESPN+ will go up to $10.99 per month.

Disney+ is taking serious measures to control account sharing, and more streaming platforms are likely to follow this path. So, if you’re used to watching your favorite shows and movies on a shared account, it might be a good time to rethink how you consume content online.