Aurelio Andreazzoli’s statements at the end of the match between Empoli and Udinese, valid for the eighth day of the Serie A championship.

Word ad Aurelio Andreazzoli. The coach ofEmpoli – to DAZN – he spoke about his team’s performance at the ‘Carlo Castellani’ againstUdinese driven by Andrea Sottil. Below are the words of Massa’s coach:

“I would like to be rewarded sometime because the boys struggle, but I feel rewarded anyway because the team has done what we want to do. We went strong until the 96th minuteand it was the same throughout the second half. We are happyregardless of the result. As regards the penalty, I had seen the defender’s intervention on Cancellieri. Afterwards it was evaluated differently but I don’t care much because I can’t do anything about it. Chancellors I didn’t like it in Bologna, but today he was good and he showed us a match at his level again.”

