Aurelio Andreazzoli, Empoli coach, spoke on the eve of the match against Udinese scheduled for Friday

L’Empoli will challenge theUdinese in anticipation of the eighth day of A league in what promises to be a direct clash for salvation. On the eve of the match Aurelio intervened Andreazzoli. Below are the statements of the native coach from Massa:

IMPROVEMENTS – “The result is certainly the panacea for everything. But it is almost always the result of a performance, I would be happy even to win by playing badly. The emphasis must be on the importance of the match and the three points. We will try to improve, as always. On Sunday we paid for certain things, the result was disappointing for what it produced”

BALADANZI – “I don’t like Baldanzi wide, then he takes the position there too. He has freedom of movement to go wherever he likes, then the team needs a balance and therefore he assumes, in the non-possession phase, a useful position for the team. We all know him, he likes to vary and I like this a lot. The more he does, the happier I am”

WASTE LESS – “I don’t think it’s a mental thing, if you see the door and find it there’s no problem. I would put the emphasis on the interpretation of the match straight away, and it was like that in Bologna too. Our attitude must be that but then there are also opponents who have to allow you that.

STICKS – “Bastoni adapts very well to the needs of the team, both in terms of characteristics and willpower. He did very well despite not yet being in ideal condition. He sacrificed himself and did his best to help us”

UDINESE – “I’ve always liked it and I’ve feared it. We’re playing the fourth game in a short period of time, we can take a breath after this one and we’ll have time to clarify our ideas even more. Between having them clear and transforming them, there are obstacles of medium, which the team tries to overcome with work. The future gives us the opportunity to intervene”

MALEH – “It’s his fault for the minutes played. He always runs and always has a lot of participation, he doesn’t deserve rest. Then tomorrow we’ll see what we should do”

GUARINO – “I like Guarino and it’s not just the technical aspect, there’s also the participation. Unfortunately, not having seen him in action, I don’t have a firm measure, but if the opportunity arises he will be used. He will go to the national team, boy he reminds me a bit of other players like Viti, interesting guys who need the right opportunity to be thrown into the fray. This is what is missing, that is the experience, which we must give them”

IMPORTANCE OF VICTORY – “Of course, the answer is obvious. I can’t add anything else, we’ll work towards that”

MODULO – “No, there is nothing in the attic. When Baldanzi does what his nature leads him to do, we change the module in progress. It is the principles that accompany you, not the system. And of course the desire to be useful to the team in non-possession phase. Order helps you with that. Against Salernitana, for example, Cancellieri was more of an attacker than Baldanzi himself; Cambiaghi is also more inclined to look at the goal.”

October 5, 2023 (modified October 5, 2023 | 4:22 pm)

