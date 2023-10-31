On Monday during the inauguration of the Cité internationale de la langue française cultural center in the town of Villers-Cotterêts, French President Emmanuel Macron made a speech in which he extolled the French language as a heritage that «shapes the nation», underlining that it is important « preserve its foundations, the foundations of its grammar and the strength of its syntax” and not let it “give in to the fashion of the moment”. The latter is a reference to the use of inclusive writing, that is, to the expedients that have been introduced in some environments in recent years to make language less sexist.

Even more than what is happening for Italian, in recent times in France some neologisms and symbols are becoming increasingly common, used to make the French language more inclusive and avoid the use of the overextended masculine, i.e. the plural masculine to indicate groups with both male and female individuals or the singular masculine for elements whose gender is unknown. For example, in French the neutral personal pronoun “iel” was proposed and spread from the union of the male personal pronoun “il” and the female “elle”. In 2021 the illustrious dictionary Le Robert had opened a debate in politics and in newspapers because he had added it to his online edition. In the same year the use of neutral neologisms of this type in schools was banned by the then Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer.

However, the formula that is used most often is the one that involves adding one or more dots followed by both masculine and feminine endings before the ending of a word: for example, instead of writing “tous les étudiants”, in the masculine, for to indicate “all students” it is now quite normal to use the formula “tou.te.s les étudiant.es”, which holds together both the masculine “tous” and “étudiants” and the feminine “toutes” and “étudiantes ”. In French there is no ending for the neutral gender, and in this way, in addition to not making the masculine prevail over the feminine, the expression also includes non-binary people.

One of Macron’s collaborators told Le Monde that in their opinion “adding difficulties to writing promotes social exclusion”. Furthermore, according to Macron, in French the masculine is already considered neutral and “it is not necessary to add periods in the middle of words to make the French language readable”. It is an argument that is often used in Italy too, but which is not exactly correct: although it is true that the masculine has also established itself to indicate mixed groups or elements whose gender is not known, this use is not enough to make it neutral from a linguistic point of view. For those who contest the use of the overextended masculine the issue is not only theoretical and linguistic, but has a concrete impact on people’s lives for which the prevalence of the masculine over the feminine also has an impact on the level of imagination, thought and understanding of the world.

Various French politicians, even those of the moderate right, as in the case of Emmanuel Macron’s party, have often said they are against the use of inclusive writing in official documents. In 2017, the then centre-right Prime Minister Edouard Philippe issued a circular that “invited” ministers not to use inclusive writing in texts that would be published in the Official Journal of the French Republic.

That inclusive writing is complex for people “with disabilities, dyslexia or illiterate” is the reason that senators from the Republican party also gave in a bill that prohibits some elements of inclusive writing in various official documents. The proposal was approved by the Senate on Monday evening with 221 votes in favor and 82 against and will now be examined by the House, where, however, the conservative majority is less strong. The law would prohibit the use of the inclusive language in official French-language documents such as employment contracts, internal company regulations, instruction booklets and legal documents, and would also insert these prohibitions into the Education Code, in continuity with the circular of 2021.

The opposition has criticized these reasons, arguing that it is an excuse to justify a long-standing sexist and conservative tendency. The battle against inclusive writing is in fact a battle carried out for a long time by far-right parties: the last bill that wanted to limit its use was presented and then withdrawn by the far-right party Rassemblement National in 2022. Marine Le Pen , former leader of the party and current group leader in the Chamber, he wrote Monday on