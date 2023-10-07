PRIVATE VOCATIONAL – Spokesperson for the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government’s Air Pollution Control Task Force, Ani Ruspitawati, revealed the reason why the emission test ticket sanction was re-applied after previously being declared less effective.

“Yesterday it was stopped because we were focused on providing as wide access as possible, giving people access to take emission tests,” said Ani Ruspitawati to journalists, Friday (6/10/2023).

“Now, after a long time, it is considered enough, so fines will be reintroduced. We hope that there will be more public participation in ensuring that private vehicles pass the emissions test,” he continued.

According to Ani, at that time the range of application of ticket sanctions with socialization was still small, so many people did not carry out emissions tests on their vehicles.

“Perhaps yesterday it was less effective because there were few opportunities to test emissions, but not too long ago. So there are still a small number of people who access emissions tests. That’s why we are giving it time so that more people can test emissions,” he said.

In re-implementing emission test tickets, Ani said that his party had coordinated with the Traffic Directorate of Polda Metro Jaya. Both parties agreed that the emissions test would be implemented at the beginning of next month.

“We have communicated with the Traffic Directorate (regarding) this ticket. It has been agreed to carry it out in early November,” he said. ***