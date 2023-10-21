Yesterday Thursday night A gala dinner and auction organized by Intermoda and Ragazza Fashion was held at Expo Guadalajara regarding the 40 years of the fashion platform and the 20 years of the firm that develops monumental XV dresses, respectively.

At this gala, Ragazza Fashion also presented the commemorative dress for Disney’s 100 years, which was worn by Emily Álvarez, daughter of boxer Saúl Canelo Álvarez.

The young woman shared the excitement of collaborating with Ragazza Fashion again after having worn the dress that commemorated the 200 years of Jalisco. “I feel happy and enjoy being part of a great event like this.”

COURTESY/INTERFASHION

Emily expresses that as a child she was not so much into dolls or princessesregarding wearing the dress that celebrates Disney’s centenary, “it was more about disasters, I think. Obviously all girls have a stage where we like dolls or Barbies, but the truth is that I wasn’t that much of a fan.”.

He points out that he does not see a future in modeling, but he does not close the doors to this type of opportunities either.

“It feels very nice and fills me with great joy to see how Ragazza fulfills the dreams of many girls.”

She expresses that for her celebrating her 15th birthday was something magical, “it only happens once in a lifetime and the truth is that it was something very nice for me.”

During the evening, a couple of dresses were auctioned to benefit children with cancer and autism.

