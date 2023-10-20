The company seems to be not going through a good time and continues with its internal restructuring.

The studios belonging to Embracer Group do not stop reporting layoffs.

A while ago we told you how the Embracer Group company had resorted to numerous layoffs due to an “internal restructuring.” Today it was learned that this has happened again, this time in Zen Studio, the creator of games like the famous Pinball FX or the Zen Pinball series. This studio was founded in 2003 and had 63 workers under that name, now the company has decided lay off 32 people.

This has been commented directly from a source that comes directly from the studio, who told Videogamelayoffs that 32 people had been fired due to this restructuring. So seeing how the current panorama is in the video game industry, it is more than likely that the series of layoffs will continueWe’ll see how it progresses, but at the moment things are looking pretty bad.

Embracer Group continues the internal restructuring of the company

An Embracer spokesperson has made a statement to Games Industry saying that they will not comment on the matter, but that they will continue with the restructuring and difficult decisions they had planned. Therefore, It would not be unreasonable to think that this wave of layoffs will continue until 2024. This may be due to a deal that fell through in May and forced it to cut its earnings forecast. Although as you well know, this is being quite important.

The Tomb Raider studio and Gearbox also suffer this restructuring

During all this time, Embracer Group has made layoffs at Crystal Dynamics, responsible for the Tomb Raider saga, Gearbox Publishing, creators of the Borderlands series and also at Beamdog, a company working on the remake of Knights of the Old Republic. The internal restructuring of the company seems to be really complete and is taking people from all the studios ahead, regardless of the popularity of the games or the great work they have done previously.

But if you thought that would end there, you’re wrong. Embracer also closed Volition, the makers of Saints Row, and is even thinking about selling Gearbox, which we previously told you were the creators of the successful Borderlands saga. It seems that the company needs to increase its profits if it wants to remain profitable, so this type of action could happen again in a short period of time.

