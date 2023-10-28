loading…

The Israeli army apparently relies on donations to be able to fight against Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli army is relying on a mass volunteer effort to supply its necessities, including underwear, as thousands have been called up ahead of the ground offensive on Gaza.

Voluntary donation efforts have sprung up across the country to supply the army with needed supplies, but critics say the government has failed to provide them.

Etai Iam Rimer, a volunteer who helped collect the supplies, told NPR that requests kept coming in, often from family members of soldiers. He said there was a lot of demand, some were asking for 500-800 per item for the entire unit.

“Everything you can imagine,” he said, “from vests to knee pads to helmets to flashlights to underwear.”

Another volunteer collecting donations for the troops, Maya Armon, told NPR that soldiers have asked for everything from underwear to tactical gear.

Volunteers get creative when trying to transport needed supplies – NPR producer Liz Baker said that when she was flying from Boston to Tel Aviv, she saw a volunteer ask passengers to carry boxes and backpacks filled with supplies for Israeli troops.

Armon said it was “shameful” because volunteers were the ones providing the supplies and he believed it should be the government’s responsibility.

Rimer voiced concern about the government’s inaction, telling NPR: “There’s no organization. That’s how I feel as a citizen.”