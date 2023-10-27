Discover what Eman Esfandi feels after bringing one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe to life in real action.

The wait has been eternal, but the time has finally come. More than a month after her debut in the Disney + series Ahsoka, Eman Esfandi has been able to open up and talk about his role as Ezra Bridger. And hey, it looks like the guy is just as excited as we are.

Esfandi and the rebellion: from drawings to flesh and blood

Ezra Bridger was already a well-loved character in the Star Wars universe before his live-action appearance. Originally, he was one of the stars of the animated series Star Wars Rebels, voiced by Taylor Gray. But Esfandi has managed to connect on a personal level with the character, and in a recent behind-the-scenes video published by the official Star Wars account, the actor did not skimp on emotions. “Ezra has matured a lot, both as a Jedi and in his relationship with his team of rebels.“, he assured.

Beyond Ezra

But be careful, Ezra is not the only one who has made the leap from drawing to live action. Dave Filoni, Ahsoka’s showrunner and creator of Star Wars Rebels, sees Ahsoka as a continuation of the animated series. In fact, characters like Sabine Wren y Hera Syndulla, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, also come to life in the series. And if you ask Rebels co-creator Simon Kinberg, the guy is more than excited to see his rebel gang in the flesh. “It’s something I never imagined when we were creating the animated series,” he said.

As it could not be otherwise, Grand Admiral Thrawn has also joined the party on Ahsoka. Incarnated by Lars Mikkelsen, who already voiced him in the animated series, Thrawn is the cold, calculating brain that we all love to hate. As for why Mikkelsen was chosen for the live-action role, Filoni was very clear: “It had to be Lars.” It’s that simple.

Star Wars continues to expand its universe

But let’s talk a little more about Ezra, this Jedi in training who has stolen the hearts of many fans. Ezra began as an orphan in the animated series Rebels, a young man growing up in a world in constant conflict. Over time, he becomes a key player in a small group of rebels, learning to master his Force abilities and fighting against the tyranny of the Empire. His transition from the animated series to live-action in Ahsoka marks a milestone in how Star Wars is willing to play with different forms of media to tell his epic story.

On the other hand, if we talk about Star Wars, we cannot ignore its gigantic influence on pop culture. Since its debut in 1977, the franchise has set a standard in science fiction and fantasy storytelling, creating a universe so rich that it can be explored across multiple platforms: movies, series, comics, video games and much more. So, the appearance of Rebels characters in Ahsoka is not only a gift for fans, but also another example of how Star Wars continues to redefine contemporary entertainment.

What’s next in the Star Wars universe?

If you are one of those who has already devoured the first season of Ahsoka on Disney+, you are surely crazy to know what comes next. Will it be in a Star Wars movie directed by Filoni? Or maybe in a second season of Ahsoka? Whatever it is, what we do know is that Thrawn and Ezra will face each other again in a future project.

If you haven’t gotten hooked yet, remember that all episodes of Ahsoka’s first season are available on Disney+.