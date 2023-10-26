Find out how actor Eman Esfandi brought this Star Wars Rebels fan favorite to life in the Ahsoka series, and what it means to him to portray Ezra Bridger

If we’ve learned anything from Star Wars, it’s that no one really leaves. Beyond holograms and space battles, stories speak to us. It is a phenomenon that Eman Esfandi, the actor behind the beloved Ezra Bridger in the Ahsoka series, understands perfectly. In a recent interview, Esfandi opened his heart about the character and what it means to represent a Jedi so beloved by the community.

Those of us who binge-watched all four seasons of Star Wars Rebels already know what this guy is up to. From that child who could have easily become the “annoying partner” to his rise as a Fan Favorite Jedi, Ezra Bridger has had a development worthy of a space opera. And yes, we all missed him when he disappeared in the final moments of Rebels alongside Grand Admiral Thrawn.

In exile and beyond

The Ahsoka series immersed us in the triumphant return of Ezra, who has been missing in exile on Peridea. Upon returning to the main Galaxy, he finds himself almost alone against Thrawn and The Great Mothers. And according to Esfandi, Ezra has matured a lot during that time. “I see him as a real person, very intelligent and talented. “He has become a stronger Jedi and, even more importantly, another member of the family between his team and the Rebels crew,” the actor shared in his interview prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“Not only did I feel connected to Ezra, but I felt like he was there when I needed him,” Esfandi adds. For the actor, the character is not just a set of lines of dialogue and actions, but an inspiration. It’s this deep emotional connection with Ezra that seems to have fueled the series’ portrayal of him.

The Ahsoka series isn’t just a one-man show. Accompanying Esfandi, we have a luxury cast that includes Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren. And of course, the team behind the cameras is not short, with Dave Filoni as writer and a list of directors that includes names like Steph Green and Peter Ramsey.

Ezra Bridger: What does the future hold for this iconic Jedi?

If there’s one thing the Star Wars franchise has proven, it’s that the future is always uncertain, but full of possibilities. After his appearance on Ahsoka, Ezra Bridger has opened up a host of narrative opportunities that could take his story in exciting and unexpected directions.. Taking into account that the character has matured and evolved over time, it would not be unusual for us to see him in future installments of the saga, whether in series or movies.

A fascinating possibility would be a spin-off focusing on Ezra and his life after Ahsoka. Imagine a plot where the Jedi exile must navigate the political complexities of the Galaxy, facing new villains or even searching for Sith or Jedi artifacts. Or perhaps a reunion with beloved characters from the past—someone said Sabine Wren or Ahsoka Tano, perhaps?

Also, let’s not forget Ezra’s unique connection to the Force, which could be explored further. If the character was able to connect with beings like Maul or even Emperor Palpatine himself, who knows what other mysteries of the Force he could uncover? Its potential is enormous and the narrative horizon is clear for adventures that could shake the very foundations of the Galaxy..

If you haven’t tuned in yet, the Ahsoka series is now available on Disney+ to quench our thirst for galactic adventures. The story follows Ahsoka Tano in her quest to confront a new threat in a vulnerable, post-Empire galaxy.