Even if you are not one of his followers, but if you have come across one of the many news that we have shared about him, you will have already realized that ElXokas is a streamer who has turned out to be quite a character, who is not afraid to boast about of their money and their supposed knowledge in the world of video games. Two things that he has announced, he will use to create his own RPG-type video game.

Something he has talked about in a recent stream that among his plans for his future, during the year 2024 he plans to participate in the development of an RPG video game, for which he will use the extensive experience he has acquired playing different titles. Something that, along with his other announcements, has surprised his viewers, since he said that although he will not abandon his role as a streamer, he will reduce the frequency of his broadcasts to dedicate time to projects related to the world of fashion and food, as in this video game.

And although he did not want to share what his plans are in the field of fashion and food, he has shared his plans related to video games, saying that he wants to create a free RPG for PC, possibly also for mobile devices, also commenting that in In the future, it could also develop an MMO. Something that is not new, since as his fans will know, ElXokas has been commenting for several years about what the perfect RPG would be for him, taking inspiration from the numerous video games he has played, so the development of a game has always been a dream for him.

Something that will only need the desire and the technical and developer team, since money should not be a problem for him, since as he has said countless times, he receives it in droves thanks to his live broadcasts. In fact, just remember when ElXokas said that Kick offers him between $3 and $5 million dollars to leave TWITCH, a live streaming platform where he claims they pay him “very little.”

