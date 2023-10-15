Popular content creator Elxokas has entered the discussion generated by Willyrex’s recent statements about his experience with esports. During a podcast focused on business and economics, Willyrex expressed that investing for the second time in esports had been a mistake.

Elxokas acknowledged that he was not aware of Willyrex’s statements and took the opportunity to share his perspectives. He explained that, while he has considered the idea of ​​creating his own esports team, he ultimately came to the conclusion that it was not a viable investment. According to him, the esports industry can be a “bottomless pit of money absorption.” In addition, he pointed out that many testimonies in the industry did not speak very well of the activity “the rise of esports is already over. It is a difficult terrain. Sad but it is what it is” he concluded.

“I had the opportunity to set it up. I had a meeting to start this project. I spoke with many people, with team owners, and in general they recommended that I invest in something else, which was not a good investment. I decided not to do it,” he stated. Elxokas.

The content creator also mentioned that he would currently only consider joining KOI, his friend Ibai’s esports team, to avoid the financial burden of creating his own club. However, he made it clear that he is not interested in joining an existing team at this time.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord