Tesla, profits plummet in the quarter

Tesla’s profit fell 44% to $1.9 billion in the third quarter, crippled by the impact of severe price cuts across the company’s entire range of products. Revenue, however, increased by 9% to 23.4 billion dollars, thanks to greater vehicle deliveries compared to the same period last year. The profit figure was lower than analysts’ expectations.

Tesla, the strong price cuts decided by Elon Musk are having an impact

The price cuts that this year have reduced the starting prices of some Tesla vehicles by about a third have weighed on the company’s quarterly profit. The automaker has been trying to spur demand for its older models, some of which have undergone only minor updates in recent years, by focusing more on lower cost and other sales promotions.

This strategy has reduced profit margins and fueled among analysts concern about the company’s ability to sustain its growth trajectory with a rather limited range of vehicles. Tesla’s global deliveries, despite rising 26.5% year-on-year in the third quarter, also fell short of analysts’ expectations. Sales growth faded, with vehicle deliveries to consumers falling 6.7 percent compared to the previous quarter. Tesla attributed the contraction to planned downtime for factory upgrades.

