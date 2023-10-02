Is X losing users? Do not panic! Here comes Paris Hilton to save the world. She is the first of the paid celebrities with whom ex-Twitter wants to attract new users.

Elon Musk hired the CEO of X, Linda Yaccarino, with the purpose of taking charge of the commercial and advertising part of the platform, so that he can focus on the technical part. And here we have one of his bets: pay celebrities like Paris Hilton to post content on X.

Last month, Elon Musk himself tried to convince celebrities to post for free on X:

“I recommend publishing music or concert videos directly to the X platform,” Elon Musk tells Taylor Swift.

They must not have paid much attention to it, because now they have opted for another strategy: pay celebrities to generate their content on X. This is what CEO Linda Yaccarino announced:

“The queen of pop culture, music, business and television is on X. @ParisHilton welcome to the @X family. We are excited to launch an official partnership with you and your next-generation media company 11:11. Together “We’re going to create a launch pad for new initiatives in video and live video, live commerce, spaces and much more. Let’s do it!!”

According to The Verge, Paris Hilton has signed a two-year contract to create four video shows a year with live purchases.

In addition, Hilton will post on X and participate in different company promotions, without specifying.

Although X has begun to pay verified users part of the money generated by advertising in her posts, Paris Hilton’s agency has confirmed that this is not the case, since her contract is different.

After numerous celebrities and important figures have abandoned X, Elon Musk has launched a new strategy: pay celebrities to create content on X and be active on the platform. It is an expensive and risky strategy, because it requires spending a lot of money before knowing if you will recover it. We’ll see how it works…