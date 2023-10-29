loading…

Elon Musk will supply satellite-based internet to the Gaza Strip for international humanitarian organizations. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

TEL AVIV – Israel will fight the efforts of the boss of a satellite-based internet company Starlink , Elon Musk to supply internet to international aid organizations in Gaza Strip .

Elon Musk said that Starlink satellite internet would be available to aid organizations in Gaza after communications were lost on Friday evening.

As is known, internet and cellular services in the Gaza Strip were cut off after Israel bombarded the area. The Zionist state then began its first ground attack on the Gaza Strip.

The 101 emergency telephone number was not working, meaning an ambulance could not be contacted. Many journalists and aid workers in the Gaza Strip have also lost contact.

This Israeli action was also criticized by member of Congress from the United States (US) Democratic Party Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. He said the loss of telecommunications and internet access was unacceptable.

Musk responded by saying: “Starlink will support connectivity with internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza.”

Responding to Musk’s post on X, Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said Israel would fight the SpaceX CEO’s efforts to offer Starlink to the Gaza Strip.

“Israel will use all means to fight this,” said Karhi in his post as quoted by Insider, Sunday (29/10/2023).

There hasn’t been any confirmation that Starlink has officially offered its services beyond Musk’s tweet.