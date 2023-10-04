The tycoon becomes a Diablo IV streamer for almost an hour, using the X platform (formerly Twitter) as a streaming medium.

Since Elon Musk bought Twitter, the trajectory of this social network has been irregular… to say the least. And we don’t just say this because of the replacement of the logo (we miss the blue bird), but also because of the confusion about the platform’s approach.

Not even Elon Musk knows what he wants to do with X, which is the new name of Twitter. It is a social network? A microblogging platform? Or a streaming platform like Twitch or Kick?

It’s hard to know. Just when we thought Elon Musk’s gamer streak had gone out (after his frustrated cameo in Cyberpunk 2077), streamer Musk has risen from his ashes.

In recent days, the owner of Tesla has uploaded several gaming directs, and his game in Diablo IV stands out. Yeah, Elon Musk plays Blizzard’s action-RPGand we must admit that he doesn’t do it badly at all.

Of course, it is clear that the future of X (or Twitter) as a streaming platform It’s greener than we thought. We refer to the tests.

Elon Musk plays Diablo 4

Musk’s first broadcast dates back to September 27. However, on that occasion, most users did not watch the Diablo 4 stream, which lasted just a few minutes. The tycoon acknowledged that he “was working.”

It was this morning (October 2 to 3) when the owner of X took another step in his desire to turn the social network into a kind of ”Twitch”.

Elon Musk streamed Diablo IV for about 40 minutesboth on his official account and on a secondary account called cyb3rgam3r420which currently does not have a photo.

Below we leave you with the delayed stream:

In the live we can see Musk exploring a nightmarish dungeon, with your level 100 druidand we must admit that he is a better player than we thought.

It’s a shame that, of the 40 minutes that the transmission lasts, about 20 minutes are explanations from Musk about your build configuration in Diablo 4.

But the most serious thing was the minutes marked by technical problems, both visually (the lag was rampant) and in structure. It’s proof that X still has a lot to learn from Twitch, if he wants to follow the same path.

At least we have seen Elon Musk playing Diablo IV, which is more than a curiosity. Who knows, maybe the mogul can make X the next predominant option in the streaming world, above Twitch or his rival Kick.