WASHINGTON – Billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk mocked the President Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for demanding too much financial assistance from the United States (US) and its allies in the midst of his war with Russia.

Musk posted a popular “stressed man” meme on social media

Quoting RT, the post has been viewed more than 25 million times and received more than 350,000 likes as of Monday (2/10/2023).

The “stressed guy” meme features an image of a male student whose neck and forehead are bulging with veins as he sits next to a girl in a classroom. The images are usually shared as humorous descriptions of frustrating or uncomfortable situations.

Musk’s posts came after Zelensky attempted to garner more support from the US during his visit to Washington in September.

According to US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the Ukrainian president told him; “If we don’t get help, we will lose the war.”

US President Joe Biden’s administration has provided Kyiv with around $46 billion in funding since the start of the conflict with Russia in February 2022.

However, no funding for Ukraine was included in the last-minute budget deal struck by the US Congress on Saturday night that allowed the US to avoid a federal government shutdown.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, one of the Republicans who opposed the Biden administration’s request to allocate $6 billion more to Ukraine, said the priority should be protecting America’s borders.

Zelensky’s government counted Musk as one of its supporters early in the conflict with Russia, when SpaceX donated an $80 million Starlink satellite internet terminal to Ukraine. Kyiv forces rely heavily on this communications system.

However, the billionaire became embroiled in a spat with Ukrainian officials and social media users last October after he proposed a peace plan to resolve the Moscow-Kyiv conflict.

Musk suggested that Russia would repeat elections in the annexed territories under UN supervision, while Ukraine would commit to neutrality and abandon its claims to Crimea.

Zelensky’s aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, claimed that Musk committed a crime and encouraged crime with his decision, which he said was the result of “a mixture of ignorance and a huge ego.”

