A year ago Elon Musk bought Twitter, because “it was not evolving” as he wanted. That’s what it’s like to be the richest man in the world, that you can buy what doesn’t work the way you like, even if it costs you $44 billion. After many changes, Now Twitter is X, and it has a very clear objective: replace your bank in a year.

It’s a dream that Elon Musk He already dreamed of PayPal almost 25 years ago, as one of the founders of the company. And with X, he hopes to make it happen in a time that seems impossible: just one year.

The problem is not only the deadline, but the circumstances: X is a social network, and it needs a radical transformation and lots of permits and evaluations to offer financial services.

He also laid off most of the workers, and those who remain are qualified to keep a social network afloat, not to create a banking service from scratch.

Elon Musk’s speech on his first anniversary as owner of Twitter

To celebrate the first anniversary of the acquisition, or perhaps to lift spirits, Elon Musk has given a speech to employeesand a recording has reached The Verge.

In one of the fragments, Musk assured that X will offer the services of a bank, at the end of 2024: “When I say payments, I actually mean someone’s entire financial life. If it involves money, it will be on our platform. Money or securities or whatever. So, it’s not just like sending 20 dollars to my friend. “I’m talking about you not needing a bank account.”

“I would go crazy if we hadn’t launched it at the end of next year,” confesses the owner of X.

That was the vision I had for PayPal. X was the online bank that they were going to create. But in his opinion, when he left the company they canceled his plans: “The X/PayPal product roadmap was written by David Sacks and I in July 2000,” he explains.

“And for some reason, PayPal, once it became eBay, not only didn’t implement the rest of the list, but they backtracked on a bunch of key features, which is crazy. So PayPal is in “actually a less complete product than the one we devised in July 2000, that is, 23 years ago.”

Musk wants to turn X into what is now WeChat, the Chinese app that is used to chat, buy, pay, etc. An app “for everything”. And it has already started the permit process to become a fintech.

I may end up getting it, but a year seems too short.. X must be redesigned from scratch, and integrate payments, security and very complicated financial management.

Furthermore, Elon Musk will have an even more difficult task: convince people to deposit their money and accounts on a platform as chaotic as X. A social network is one thing, and something that requires seriousness and stability is another, such as a financial service.