Elon Musk has gotten into another mess. Although these are surely the problems worth getting into, because it is about saving lives. With the Gaza Strip cut off by Israeli bombings, Elon Musk has offered Starlink satellites to international NGOs working in Gaza. Israel has been very angry.

After Hamas’ bloody and terrible attack on Israel, it has responded in kind, bombing Gaza indiscriminately. The strip has been left without Internet, food, water and electricity, which prevents NGOs from effectively distributing food and medicine.

Just as he did in Ukraine, Elon Musk has offered free satellites Starlink to NGOs operating in Gaza, so they can communicate over the Internet. A measure that the Israeli government has not liked at all.

Starlink and Israel’s war against Hamas

Without water, without food, without electricity, without Internet, and under constant bombardment, the population of Gaza is in an extreme situation. Elon Musk’s satellites may be a relief for international NGOs working in Gaza.

He doesn’t think that way the Israeli government. He thinks that Starlink satellites will be used by the Hamas group for their purposes. This is what the Israeli Minister of Communications expresses in X:

“Israel will use every means at its disposal to fight this. Hamas will use it for terrorist activities. There is no doubt about it, we know it and Musk knows it. Hamas is ISIS. Maybe Musk would be willing to condition it with the release of our babies , sons, daughters, and kidnapped elders. All of them! By then, my office will cut all ties with Starlink.”

Elon Musk has also responded in X:

“We are not that naïve. No Starlink terminal has attempted to connect from Gaza. If it does, we will take extraordinary measures to confirm that it is used *only* for purely humanitarian reasons. Additionally, we will do a security check with the US and Israeli governments before even turning on a single terminal,” says the Starlink owner.

In such a polarized conflict, whatever Elon Musk does is going to cause controversy and anger on one side or the other. But Musk is not one to back down, and has already begun connecting Starlink satellites to international NGOs working in Gaza. We will see how events unfold…