Elon Musk has fulfilled what he promised: eliminate the news headlines in X. The Twitter that we all knew is increasingly left behind. The last move has been to delete the headlines from the map, leaving only the photo and the message with which we decide to accompany it.

In some cases, like that of Xataka, we always write the headline directly. But when someone shares a random news story, we will no longer have a quick snapshot of the headline they are referring to. We will have to click on that image to discover the news.

Reducing the news to mere images. The reason given by X is that this helps “reduce the height of tweets.” For the sake of simplicity, the social network has decided to eliminate the cards and leave only the images, with a small popup of the website’s name in the lower left corner. Nothing in the URL or the headline of the news.

Another of the arguments put forward is that this way we can fight against ‘clickbait’, although it seems counterproductive because with this new method we still have much less information. If before there was a message, a photo and a headline, now only the first two remain.

Fewer narrative possibilities. If the headline was already read, one could write a different message. This gave more play when creating the messages. Now there are two options. Either you manually replicate the same news headline or you directly choose to make a comment on the air and force the other person to click on the news.

With the new view, we can no longer read the Genbeta headline (‘Twitter removes headlines from link preview’)

You no longer find out everything at a glance. One of the advantages of the old Twitter is that by scrolling you could get a good look at everything that was happening. From finding out other people’s opinions through their messages, seeing photos and reading news headlines. An unparalleled tool when it comes to being informed in a short time.

And that is increasingly difficult with the new X, which in its quest to please advertisers is making multiple changes to the visibility of tweets.

The money is in the clicks. “If you are a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, publish directly on this platform!” warned Musk himself. It is either writing directly or having to click on those images that are without a title.

The X measure is to try to get more users to click on the images to see the full photo. But for the media it puts them in a compromise. Either they write the same headline in the tweet (to facilitate information) or they accept the game that Musk proposes and put related messages (forcing the user to click if they want to be informed).

In order to continue sharing the news as before, the media must replicate the headline in the message.

X has not improved compared to Twitter. Except for the community notes, which do add an extra layer of information that is appreciated, the truth is that a year after Musk bought Twitter, the social network has not improved substantially. On the contrary, it offers less information and the bots have more free rein.

And there’s not much room for maneuver. Neither for the users, because Mastodon has not finished coming together, nor for X itself, where its value has fallen by up to 90%. The platform’s income has fallen drastically and this move to hide the headlines seems nothing more than an almost desperate strategy to try to attract them.

