In his crusade against misinformation, the supposed reason why Elon Musk bought Twitter (now community notes, which help combat hoaxes. Now this function will have an even more relevant role.

Hoaxes will be prevented from monetizing in X

The key change is that until now these community notes were only an informative appendix that corrected or expanded the content of a tweet (now simply post). At its core, Community Notes aims to “create a better-informed world” by allowing people on Twitter to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading tweets.

Taking into account this search for truth, the social network formerly called Twitter asks all its collaborators for three core values:

Help build understanding: Community Notes aims to provide useful context so people can be better informed about the Tweets they see. This is not a place to leave casual comments, personal opinions or insults. Write clear, evidence-based notes to help everyone, even skeptics, better understand a Tweet and why it might be misleading. Act in good faith: Contribute in a genuine and constructive way so that others can stay informed. Do not try to manipulate or cheat the system. Be helpful, even to those who disagree: Community Notes is intended to help everyone better understand the topics discussed in Tweets, even people who may have different points of view. Contribute in a way that even those who disagree with you can find helpful and respectful. Avoid hateful, derogatory or inflammatory language.

Now, in addition, the criteria of these private and non-professional verifiers will act as judge and executioner to determine whether a post on X can be monetized or not. Specifically, the X advertising revenue sharing program Launched earlier this year, it offers users a share of revenue from ads shown in responses to their posts.

To discourage the spread of false information on X, as Musk explained in a tweet: “We are making a slight change to creator monetization: any publication corrected by Community Notes You are no longer eligible to receive a share of income. The idea is to maximize the incentive for accuracy over sensationalism. It is worth “noting” that any attempt to weaponize community notes to demonetize people will be immediately obvious, because all code and data is open source.”

The responsibility lies with the users

Even so, the social network is excluded from the responsibility for part of the content of these clarificationsonly acting in case they break the rules, but they would not even act as supreme verifiers in case one hoax is answered with another.

“Community Notes do not represent the point of view of X and cannot be edited or modified by our teams. A post with a Community Note will not be tagged, removed, or reviewed by Twitter unless a violation of the X Rules, Terms of Service, or our Privacy Policy is detected. Failure to follow the rules may result in removal of a person’s access to Community Notes or remedial action.

Anyone can report notes that, in their opinion, do not comply with the rules; To do this, he can select the menu with the three dots icon in a note and then select “Report”.