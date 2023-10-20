Since Elon Musk took the reins of Twitter, he has not stopped making changes. Among the most striking are those carried out in his business model, which for months has been trying to strengthen itself with its Twitter Blue subscription (now X Premium). What Musk thought was going to be a goldmine is turning out to be more of a fiasco, but the tycoon is not going to give up easily.

New X Premium subscriptions. Musk publicaba a few hours ago a new message on It has advertising.” The question, of course, is whether there will be room for the current free version.





Three plans with three prices. A few days ago a social network user found references in the X code that seemed to indicate that in total there would be three versions from Twitter subscription service:

Basic: with all the advertising

Standard: with half advertising

Plus: Whithout ads

At the moment we already have the standard version in operation: the X Premium subscription is, as indicated by the X itself, which has half the ads and is priced at $8 per month. Thus, Musk seems to be referring precisely to the fact that those Basic and Plus versions that that leak pointed out will be announced. Bloomberg confirmed this three-tier subscription plan days ago.

Basic at $1 a year? In New Zealand and the Philippines, X has started charging a dollar for X users there to send messages and enter the “Not a Bot” program. This symbolic amount should only be paid by new users, and with this measure X seeks to avoid the proliferation of bots, not to generate profits.

X with paywall? Until now we have enjoyed all the Twitter options without paying, and users have simply seen how more and more advertising messages appeared in our accounts. Practically since he came to power, Musk was considering the option of putting Twitter behind a paywall, and that is what he would achieve with the staging of the basic plan.

To pay, yes or yes. Musk has not given more details and has not clarified what happens with the current free version with all the advertising, but of course these comments and the recent movement in the Philippines and New Zealand point to a clear objective: that all Twitter users pay, although that amount is symbolic. Will the change affect all users, or only new ones? With Musk, anything is possible.

Following in Meta’s footsteps. Both Instagram and Facebook are considering introducing a subscription of 13 euros per month that would fulfill two purposes. The first, offer users an ad-free version of these services. The other, even more important, is to avoid possible sanctions from European regulators.

Or maybe not. Twitter block access to X from Europe if fines are in sight.

