Elon Musk has finally recognized what many of us sensed during the chaotic presentation of the Cybertruckin the now distant 2019: that it was going to be a nightmare to mass produce it. The two stones hit the “unbreakable” glass were quite a premonition…

Tesla presented its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 this week. It has earned $1.9 billion, significantly less than the $3.3 billion in the same period last month. At least revenue rose a little, from $21.4 billion to $23.4 billion.

During the presentation of results, Elon Musk wanted to reduce the expectations generated with the Cybertruckstating that “mass producing it is going to be very difficult.”

Cybertruck reservations will not be covered until 2028

On a positive note, Elon Musk has announced that The first Cybertruck units will be delivered to customers on November 30in a special event organized in the Texas gigafactory.

Tesla announced a few weeks ago that it already had the first unit finished, and that raised expectations among people who have reserved the cybertruck:

But the CEO of the company has taken it upon himself to cool things down.

“We have dug our own grave with the Cybertruck,” acknowledged Elon Musk. “The cybertruck is one of those special products that appear from time to time. And special products are incredibly difficult to bring to market to achieve volume, to be prosperous.”

Musk assures that his goal is to manufacture 250,000 units per year “after 2024”, that is, in 2025, being optimistic. They have also confirmed that they have more than one million reservations for the Cybertruck. So, taking out the calculator, They cannot be completed until at least 2028…

And there is still the most important information to reveal: the price. During the presentation of the Cybertruck in 2019, Elon Musk set a price of $39,000, something that is completely impossible today. We wouldn’t be surprised if it multiplied by two. We will see how many of those million reservations are maintained, when the final price is revealed…

Musk has done a good job with his cars, but the feeling that the Cybertruck produces is that it is one of his personal whims, one of his crazy ideas, like selling a flamethrower, that has put Tesla in serious trouble.

It’s a strange vehicle that may never turn a profit, or at least it won’t for five years. And in exchange is taking away money and resources necessary for the manufacture of the Tesla carsas seen with the results of the third quarter of 2023, where profits have fallen by almost half.

Elon Musk has acknowledged that mass manufacturing the Cybertruck is very difficult, and they will not be able to complete the million reservations at least until 2028. We don’t know how those who paid $100 to reserve it will take it, although something tells us that most of them didn’t expect it to come true. Musk has achieved that: The first units will be delivered on November 30.