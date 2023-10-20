Elon Musk, the more than famous and eccentric millionaire who stars in so many news stories in Computer Today and other media, has once again wanted to stay comfortable and has attacked those people who telework.

During his company’s recent third-quarter financial results event, Musk criticized those who work from home, claiming that they are “detached from reality” and giving off “Marie Antoinette vibes.”

This phrase, which has certainly been taken out of his sleeve, has a very simple explanation that helps to understand the idea behind Elon Musk’s hatred of teleworking. In short, the legendary Queen Marie Antoinette of France was characterized as a highly insensitive person towards the people, and Musk uses her as a comparison.

It suggests that people who defend remote work and at the same time wonder why not everyone can do it They are disconnected from the reality of those who do not have the option of working from home. He says they don’t fully understand the difficulties of those who must be physically present at work, such as factory or restaurant employees.

A resounding no from Elon Musk towards the fashionable modality: teleworking

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Tesla CEO has expressed similar opinions about remote work in the past, going so far as to call it “morally wrong.”

These statements by Musk there is no doubt that They are influenced by their own work style, characterized by their dedication and workaholic tendencies.. In Walter Isaacson’s biography of him, his propensity to spend nights in the office in order to achieve his goals is mentioned.

Also, Musk acquired Twitter — now Some even became almost homes for many, who slept every day at their workplace.

The truth is that it is little surprise that Elon Musk once again attacks this type of work. A few months ago he forced Tesla workers to return to the office. “Remote work is no longer acceptable. If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned,” he says.

Of course, feels real animosity for a modality that is so convenient and equally effective for many companies.