The blockade of Gaza is being total. Since last Friday, communications have been cut off and there is no access to the internet or by phone. More than two million people have been left incommunicado, which has led to a campaign being generated on social networks asking Elon Musk to do something similar to what he already did in Ukraine.

Organizations such as the UN and the WHO have denounced this blockade and have requested that telecommunications return so that medical aid can do its job.

Musk confirms that he will provide service in Gaza with Starlink. In a message on his own social network, Elon Musk has explained that “Starlink will support connectivity in Gaza for internationally recognized aid organizations.” That is, the satellite telecommunications service intends to provide service in the area, although not in a general way to any user but rather by collaborating with specific organizations.

Previously Musk himself pointed that “it is not clear who has authority for land connections in Gaza” and that at the moment they had not received any request to use Starlink in the area.

Israel’s blockade makes it unviable. “People don’t really realize that Starlink for Gaza is impossible,” Marc Owen, a professor specializing in the Middle East, told Al Jazeera. “It would be difficult to smuggle and distribute Starlink terminals or satellite dishes on a large scale into Gaza. The Israeli government is unlikely to allow legal imports. Plus there is no fuel right now.”

From Israel they are willing to cut relations with Starlink. Israel’s reaction to Musk’s announcement has not been long in coming. Shlomo Karhi, Minister of Communications of Israel, has sent a message where he points out that Musk knows that HAMAS will use Starlink for terrorist acts and threatens that his office is willing to cut any relationship with Starlink if that happens.





And Musk calms things down. The Musk’s response is that “they are not so naive” and that if it were done, “extraordinary measures would be taken to confirm that it is used only for purely humanitarian reasons.” For this reason, they would do “a security check with the governments of the United States and Israel before turning on even a single terminal.”

The Ukrainian benchmark does not offer much hope. The situation with Gaza is reminiscent of that of Ukraine, although with the difference that in this case the nation with which Musk has the most relationship is not the one that needs the coverage.

Likewise, in Ukraine he had to withdraw Starlink on the ground, with the justification that he did not want anyone to blame him for the outbreak of a Third World War. Musk offers a service with an important logistical impact, but when it begins to be a military and political weapon, Musk chooses to stay on the sidelines.

