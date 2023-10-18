One of the ideas that have surrounded the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk is that a monthly or annual amount be charged for using the social network. At the time, the tycoon and his team proposed Twitter Blue to verify accounts and have access to more options, including content monetization. However, the plans go further, in recent days it was reported that one of the objectives is to implement subscription levels and practically charge for full use of the social network. Well, the change has begun.

Twitter | X begins a pilot program to charge $1 USD for using the social network

A few moments ago, the official account of X | Elon Musk’s Twitter shared the announcement that marks the beginning of the “Not a Bot” pilot program that will be applied in New Zealand and the Philippines starting today and that implements the charging of $1 USD to be able to use the basic functions of Twitter | X. According to the official social network sitethe goal is to improve the user experience, combat bots and spam, as well as improve accessibility: “this new test was developed to reinforce our already significant efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and the activity of “This will assess a potentially powerful measure to help us combat bots and spammers on X, while balancing the accessibility of the platform with the small amount of the fee.”

Starting today, we’re testing a new program (Not A Bot) in New Zealand and the Philippines. New, unverified accounts will be required to sign up for a $1 annual subscription to be able to post & interact with other posts. Within this test, existing users are not affected. This… — Support (@Support) October 17, 2023

How much does it cost to make a Twitter account | X? Will there be any level of free access?

According to the information on the official Twitter site | X, the “Not a Bot” program applies to all the new accounts that are made in the social network as of today, October 17, 2023, so for the moment it is not anticipated retroactivity but it cannot be guaranteed that it is maintained So.

When creating a Twitter account | X, the user will be given the option to select the annual payment of $1 USD, $18 MXN according to the exchange rate at this time. If you choose the paid option, you will be registered as a subscription plan that will allow you to read posts from other users and accounts, like, quote, reply and pin.

Now, under the parameters of “Not a Bot” there is also a free access offer that will be presented as an option to the user when creating a new account. In that case, you will only have access to the basic form of the social network, meaning you will only be able to read posts, watch videos and follow accounts, nothing more.

