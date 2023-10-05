In an attempt to attract more users to the premium version of X, Elon Musk wants to implement radical changes to the display of news links. How will this affect the media and user interaction on the platform?

Elon Musk appears to have new measures to integrate into X—formerly known as Twitter—and plans to make changes that are sure to change the way the platform’s millions of users interact with news from the media.

The main reason for all this is that since Musk took control of X in October last year, the platform has experienced a drop in advertising revenue, with a 60% decrease in August compared to the previous year, according to Reuters reports.

To counter this trend, Musk has implemented a modification to the appearance of news links shared on X. Headlines and article text are now largely removed, leaving only the main image and link source.

Although the billionaire claims that this will improve the aesthetics of the platform, many users, as expected, have not been slow to express their anger.

Will Elon Musk’s new strategy to boost premium subscription on X work?

Currently, news links are presented in the form of “cards” on users’ timelines, making it easy to attract clicks and engage readers.

However, this new and almost desperate measure is expected to have a great negative impact on the news media, as it could reduce the ability to attract audiences through eye-catching headlines on this social network.

With the elimination of the headlines – although it is unknown when this measure will be applied – the media must in this case choose to write additional text in their publications or even add the headline by hand, also considering the premium subscription of longer posts.