The former president at the event for the 100th anniversary of Agnelli’s ownership: “The meaning of Juventus? It lies in its name, youth, therefore future. There are many children linked to these colours”

“The meaning of Juventus? You can also hear it here this evening and it lies in the name of Juventus which is youth”, said John Elkann to Sky, referring to the great Pala Alpitour party “Together, a Black & White Show” organized for the centenary of the property of the Agnelli family. “There are many young people and children linked to Juventus and I am happy that we can see it from home because it is a strong moment – he continued -. The bond of our family has lasted for 100 years, the most important thing is how we feel it tonight, this strong passion, of my family and of all the Juventus families”.

infinite love

—

A century of Agnelli in black and white. No one in the world can boast such a record: “What is behind this record? The secret is Juventus, a great love for us Juventus fans and for my family, a love that is handed down from generation to generation and is linked to the youth that is the future”. Speaking of the future, Elkann then talks about his sons, Leone (on the pitch with the number 7 shirt of the Black & White) and Oceano (black number 3 shirt): “They are playing now and it is difficult not to be distracted. There is also my daughter, Juventus is a big part of ours and their lives. This evening is the demonstration of how positive Juventus is, how well it has done and how much there is still to do.”