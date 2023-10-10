“The beautiful thing about the story is that it pushes you forward. You can see that the work done by Next Gen goes in depth, with the aim of trying to have good, young Italian players”

Fabiana Della Valle

10 October – Turin

The new trophy room of the JMuseum tells the story of 100 years of Juventus and the images that pass recall unforgettable moments. “There are 83 in total, of which 82 were won with my family”, says John Elkann, who remained for a long time observing them with Massimiliano Allegri next to him. The two together celebrated 11, 5 championships, 4 Italian Cups and 2 Super Cups, which are all there on display. “It is an important moment for the inauguration of this room which has a great past, present and future. Allegri helped fill it and we count on him to continue doing so.” A message that is first of all an investiture but also a promise. Elkann’s Juventus relaunches, with a sizeable capital increase that secures the club’s accounts and confirms the family’s commitment, and is already looking to the future, including the next one, because the good start to the championship has brought back smiles and confidence after a horrible year for all the off-field vicissitudes.

trust to the max

Without cups, the Bianconeri have rediscovered themselves from the top levels of Serie A and the word Scudetto, although no one dares to say it, bounces around in conversations and in heads. The derby win, the more points than a year ago (13 against 17), the best placing (from seventh to third place), the push of the youngsters and the experience of the coach invite optimism. Elkann trusts Allegri, it is no coincidence that it was he who gave him full powers almost a year ago, after the shock resignation of Andrea Agnelli and the Juventus top management and the change in management, defining him as the “point of reference” in the sporting area. It was he who confirmed his trust in him after the end-of-season chat, because with third place achieved on the field (which later became seventh due to the penalty inflicted by sporting justice) Max had achieved the objective set by the management, namely qualification for the Champions League. Elkann is happy with the Juventus restart, which is why he is also willing to make a sacrifice in January, although the approximately 200 million that the owners will put towards the recapitalization will serve more to pay off than to buy, to try to cancel the last two seasons without titles. “On Saturday we won the derby and it was a special match because the Stadium was alive: there were the flags, the chants, the drums, we hadn’t seen this spirit and this vitality since before Covid. I’m grateful to the fans who were there to having animated our beautiful Stadium. Now let’s prepare for the future.”

future up to par

A future that sees Allegri in command and with another 2 years of contract. Max left with a great desire for revenge, he is trying to change the skin of a Juventus that was criticized a lot for their play, but in the first matches of the season (Udinese and Lazio above all) they showed something different. The coach returned to open a new cycle of success after 5 championships in a row but so far he has remained empty. He wants to finish by giving a club that has given him so much another trophy and, despite public declarations, he does not rule out doing so this year. If he succeeds, an early farewell at the end of the year cannot be ruled out. Allegri and Elkann recalled the many beautiful moments together, focusing especially on the 2017 championship: “When we won the sixth championship in a row, surpassing the five-year golden period, it was a fantastic moment. I saw the images of when we were on the pitch , it was an incredible thing. I’m also very attached to the tricolor of ’94-95, when I was a first-year student and started studying engineering here in Turin. Andrea (Agnelli, ed.) was also a student at Bocconi and it was certainly a very heartfelt and very beautiful championship. The beautiful thing about history is that it pushes you forward. We have a great history and we must build a future worthy of it.”

young, Italian lady

A future in which a lot of focus will be placed on young people and on an Italian hard core: “Juventus has always had a very strong bond with Italy, it has always been the backbone of our national team. If we look at the great successes achieved in the national team they are also Juventus successes. It’s positive that Spalletti wants to enhance our young players with his call-ups. You can see that the work done by Next Gen goes in depth, with the aim of trying to have good, young Italian players.”

October 10 – 10.14am

