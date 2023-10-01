Denpasar Voice – Ipswich Town, nicknamed The Tractors, scored 1-1 against Huddersfield at home.

The draw obtained by the club that oversees Elkan Baggott was enough to overtake several clubs such as Leicester City and others.

However, Ipswich Town also needs to be careful if they don’t want their position to be taken by Leicester City because this club has not played in Week 9.

Launching from the page semarang. Suara.com on Sunday (1/10/2023), the hot match between Ipswich Town vs Huddersfield was quite fierce.

Ipswich Town controlled the game with up to 62 percent possession of the ball, but Huddersfield had a counter-attack which is known to be deadly.

In fact, Huddersfield was able to take 12 kicks and 6 of them went straight to the Tractors’ goal.

Meanwhile The Tractors had 20 kicks and 6 of them went to the opponent’s goal.

Both Ipswich Town and Huddersfield did not score a single goal in the first half because the battle in midfield was very strong and the defenses of both clubs were still equally strong.

However, unexpectedly, entering the second half in the 61st minute, Delano Burgzorg was able to break into The Tractors’ goal.

Not wanting to be left too far behind, Ipswich Town tactician Kieran McKenna created a new strategy by bringing in substitute players.

In the final minute, the strategy carried out by the coach of the Indonesian national team players actually paid off in the 87th minute.

Brandon Williams, The Tractors defender managed to equalize 1-1. The goal given by the former Manchester United player successfully earned The Tractors 1 point.

With a 1-1 result, The Tractors have got 22 points and are 1 point adrift of Leicester City who are below them, namely in second place, which still has one game in reserve.

After the draw obtained by The Tractors against Huddersfield, Ipswich Town never lost in the 7 matches they played.

Ipswich Town have only received a draw once while the remaining 1 managed to win.