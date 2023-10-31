loading…

Many Israeli troops were trapped in tunnels during the ground invasion of Gaza and were greeted by Hamas gunfire and missiles. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel claims its forces attacked Hamas gunmen inside the Islamist group’s extensive tunnel network under Gaza. That was after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for a halt to fighting to ease the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

The tunnels are Israel’s main objective as they expand ground operations in Gaza to wipe out the ruling Hamas movement following their weapons rampage three weeks ago that Israeli authorities say killed more than 1,400 people.

“Over the past day, joint IDF combat forces attacked approximately 300 targets, including anti-tank missile and rocket launch posts under the shaft, as well as military compounds inside underground tunnels belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. in a statement, reported by Reuters.

Hamas responded with anti-tank missiles and machine gun fire.

The IDF claims it is capable of killing Hamas fighters and directing its air force to carry out real-time attacks on terror targets and infrastructure.

Witnesses said Israeli forces targeted Gaza’s main north-south road on Monday and attacked Gaza City from two directions. Israel says its forces freed a soldier from Hamas captivity.

Hamas, an armed Islamist group that controls Gaza, has so far freed four civilians from 239 hostages Israel says it captured on October 7. Many of the hostages are believed to be held in Hamas’ tunnel network.

The al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said militants clashed early Tuesday with Israeli forces “attacking Gaza’s southern axis, (including) with machine guns, and targeting four vehicles with al-Yassin 105 missiles.” The missile is a locally made product.

“Hamas fighters also targeted two Israeli tanks and a bulldozer in northwest Gaza with these missiles,” al-Qassam said.