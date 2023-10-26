It seemed like such a good idea, robot taxis. They already drove in California, but not to everyone’s satisfaction.

It seems like an ideal solution; taxis that take you from A to B without a driver. Robot taxis indeed. In America they have already come a long way with testing, but that has now come to an end.

In San Francisco, a large company that is testing robot taxis has been rebuffed. This happened after one of the cars had a very unpleasant accident with a pedestrian.

The person was hit by a car with a human driver and was launched directly in front of the robot taxi. He braked sharply, but still hit the pedestrian.

The bad thing happened next. The robot taxi did not know how to deal with the fact that there was a pedestrian under the car and then drove another six meters to get off the road. This is how the robot is programmed, but if someone is lying under the wheels it is better to just remain still.

Reason for the traffic department in California to immediately ban the robot taxis from the Cruise company from the road. Plus the fact that Cruise was not completely honest about the results of the tests with the self-driving taxis.

More frequent problems with robot taxis

This is not the first time that there have been problems with robot taxis in San Francisco. Just a few months ago, all self-driving taxis got stuck when they drove past a major music festival. That party used quite a bit of data, causing the taxis to stop working and causing a massive robot traffic jam.

Moreover, many horny Americans often have a quickie in the backseat of a robot taxi. And as nice as that is, it’s not what those things are intended for.

So back to the drawing board!

This article Eliminate robot taxis in California first appeared on Ruetir.