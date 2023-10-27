On the list of facts you probably didn’t need to know: Google Maps provides an average of 20 billion kilometers of directions to its users every day. However, we are still coming to our point, because more and more of those kilometers are driven by electric cars. However, the more they drive, the more often they have to charge… And Google wants to ensure that this can happen as worry-free as possible.

Available or out of service?

The tech company has completed an update for Google Maps — you know, that app that ensures that almost no one needs built-in navigation in their car. Now Google Maps also threatens to make many charging station apps redundant, because from now on you will see even more information about charging points. For example, Google will not only mention how many plugs are available at a given time, but also when they were last used. This way you can check whether a charging station may simply be out of service. You will also find out what the charging speed of a particular charging point is, which payment methods or charging cards it is compatible with and which plugs are available. In the case of cars with an Android Automotive infotainment system — which use Google Maps as standard navigation — the app will even automatically indicate whether or not those plugs fit your model.

The Autofans telephone on duty has already been updated, and we are indeed seeing a lot of extra information about the charging stations in the area. If this is not yet the case for you, you do not have to be in a state of charging anxiety for much longer. Google promises that the update will be available this week on both Android and iOS devices. You can also recognize the app by its more extensive use of augmented reality and of course its sleeker colors.