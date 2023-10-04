Director Eli Roth explains the challenges of bringing his new film to the big screen after many years of planning.

After a fifteen-year wait, Eli Roth, renowned horror film director, finally shares the challenges he faced in bringing Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, to theaters.

The story of Thanksgiving began as a fake trailer in the 2007 film Grindhouse, a collaboration between Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez. However, this fake trailer left a mark on Roth’s mind, and what followed was an odyssey of obstacles and challenges to turn it into a full-fledged film.

This is how the director explains it.

According to Collider, Eli Roth has faced production issues with Thanksgiving since 2010. The process of turning the fake trailer into a full movie was a bumpy ride, from rights issues to disruption caused by the pandemic. The director and his co-writer, Jeff Rendell, took their time developing a solid story. Roth explained: “We tried to do it. There were rights issues and then the pandemic hit. Plus, we were trying to get the script right.”

The director shared how his approach to Thanksgiving evolved over the years. Initially, he was connecting the dots between the fake trailers, but there came a time when he wondered if he was simply recreating scenes in between what he had already done before. The real revelation came when Jeff Rendell proposed the idea that the original 1980 Thanksgiving movie had been so offensive that all copies were destroyed, with the only surviving vestige being the trailer. This freed Roth’s creativity to create something new and exciting.

What is it about?

Thanksgiving de Eli Roth

The film we will see on the big screen will be gory and terrifying, in line with Eli Roth’s previous films such as Cabin Fever (2002) and Hostel (2005). However, it promises to surprise audiences in ways they cannot anticipate. The film centers on a murderer on a crime spree in Plymouth, Massachusetts, during the Thanksgiving holiday. The cast includes Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon, Patrick Dempsey, Milo Manheim, Addison Rae, Karen Cliche, Shailyn Griffin and Nell Verlaque.

Thanksgiving will be released in theaters on November 17, offering a terrifying experience full of surprises.

Here we leave you the trailer.

Do you want to see it? Do you like Eli Roth’s films? Leave us your comments below in the

opinion section.