With Patrick Dempsey leading the cast, Black Friday premieres in movie theaters in Spain on November 17, 2023. Don’t miss the trailer!

Next month the terror will continue to invade movie theaters with the arrival of Black Friday, a new movie who drives Eli Rothfilmmaker behind other titles such as Hostel, The Green Hell, Toc Toc or the future Borderlands.

With its premiere getting closer and closer, Sony Pictures wanted to open the mouths of viewers with the launch of a new trailer Black Fridaywhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

A murderer takes his revenge on Black Friday

The Black Friday plot begins with some riots that occurred in the town of Plymouth during Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving in which stores give juicy discounts to their customers.

The fever of consumerism leads to a series of riots that finally unleashes a terrible tragedy with the death of a person.

Time after the event Mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth going after those he considers responsible for the fatal accident.

The Black Friday cast is made up of Patrick Dempsey (Ferrari, Disenchanted: Giselle Returns, Devils), Milo Manheim (School Spirits, Graduation Pact, Zombies), Addison Rae (Someone like him), Nell Verlaque (The Marijuana Conspiracy), Jalen Thomas Brooks (Rebel), Gina Gershon (Rifkin’s Festival), Rick Hoffman (The Island of the Damned) and Karen Cliche (Abducted on Prom Night), among others.

The film is produced by Spyglass Media Group, Cream Productions and TriStar Pictures. In Spain the film is distributed through Sony Pictures.

Black Friday premieres in movie theaters in Spain on November 17, 2023. What did you think of the new trailer for the film? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.