The appeal sentence reiterates: it was not an accident, but a lack of maintenance of the road

October 15, 2023

No backlash, rather a strong confirmation of the thesis already emerged in the first degree of judgment: the Court of Appeal of Rome confirmed the sentence for the person responsible for the (lack of?) maintenance of the road where the young Roman centaur lost her life following a fall caused, clearly, by the terrible conditions of the asphalt surface.

The verdict just issued, however, not only imposes a sentence of one year and six months for the engineer Alessandro Di Carlo, responsible for the surveillance of the company that won the contract for the maintenance of the streets of the but it also sounds like yet another condemnation for a bad system of governance of the common good that produces victims and pain.

In fact Di Carlo, accused of manslaughter, should have guaranteed the safety of that stretch of via Ostiense which leads from the Lazio coast to the capital, where on May 6, 2018, 26-year-old Elena Aubry was thrown into the air and suffered a fatal fall, as reconstructed in the courtroom by PM Laura Condemi thanks to an accurate 3D reconstruction of the event.

The indictment file reveals a number of many irregularities in the far too casual management of road maintenance, who transformed a road traveled by thousands of Romans into a death trap: the investigation, which cost Di Carlo a two-year prison sentence in the first instance, now reduced by six months, will bring seven other defendants to appear before the judge in the court in Piazzale Clodio, where they chose to be judged with an abbreviated trial.

The next trial will concern two directors of the Simu department, Infrastructure development and urban maintenance of Roma Capitale, (Roberto Botta and Fabio Pacciani), the person responsible for the ordinary maintenance of lot 6 of the main road system (Francesco Compagnoli), the managers of the road surface and directors of the X Municipality, Marco Domizi and Nicola De Berardini and finally Fabrizio Pennacchi, the manager of Esgra , the company that had won the contract for the maintenance of the stretch of road where Eleba died, the same company for which the engineer Alessandro Di Carlo worked.

In the video that comments on the sentence, Graziella Viviano, Elena’s mother, comments: “It is not possible to leave the streets in a state of total abandonment as happened with my daughter: today, with the new sentence, the concept was reiterated that those who make mistakes pay, And from now on all technicians will have to check the roads, check if they are dangerous and intervene. Truly a turning point for our country.”