The Gómez family struggles to console Lola. In the midst of her devastation, the young woman looks for a way to begin rebuilding her life and finds refuge working at El Asturiano.

While Benigna embarks on a trip to Texas, behind her is a Peñalara dissatisfied with his own victory in the presidency of the Merchants Association.

At Construcciones Quevedo, the atmosphere becomes more tense again. Victoria blames her mother for Diana’s death.

For her part, Elena, tireless, tries to persuade Chimo to return to Construcciones Quevedo, remembering the past that unites them.

At King’s, Sofía takes the initiative with Isidro and kisses him, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their history together.