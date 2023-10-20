After its run in theaters, Elemental continues its comeback and is positioned as the most successful Pixar film in the Disney+ catalog.

The arrival of services streaming has greatly disrupted the reception of films by the public. We have a good example of this in Elemental, the latest feature film from Disney and Pixar that, although it started with a very weak box office, has quickly become a success after its arrival in the Disney+ catalog.

The film arrived in theaters after a season in which Pixar titles were released exclusively on the Disney platform without previously appearing on the big screen. It was his previous feature film, Lightyear, that returned to theaters with very weak results.

Of course, the premiere of Elemental on the big screen was not favorable at all and started the worst box office in all of Pixar’s filmography. However, word of mouth made the film make a good comeback and achieved a worldwide collection of more than 492 million dollars from a budget of 200 million, which is not bad at all.

Elemental becomes Pixar’s most watched on Disney+

The good reception in the theaters has been transferred to the living rooms with the arrival of Elemental to Disney+ on September 19, which delivered the largest opening streaming box for any movie on Disney+ all year.

Now, as the latest Nielsen figures point out (via Comicbook), during the week of September 18 to 24 Elemental accumulated more than 1.3 billion minutes watched becoming, not only the most successful Pixar film on Disney+, but also the most viewed film in all of streaming.

This is mainly due to the reception that the public has had in recent years with Pixar films, since people are used to the release of these films directly on the streaming platform and few prefer to enjoy them first on the big screen.

What do you think of Elemental being the most watched Pixar film on Disney+? Do you think the studio’s feature films should have a greater reception in movie theaters? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in our comments section.