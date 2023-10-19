At Cinemascomics we analyze the Blu-Ray Steelbook of Elemental, the new animated film from Pixar and Disney

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the home edition on Blu-Ray SteelBook of Elemental, the new animated film from Pixar and Disney that immerses us in a new original world, in this film for the whole family brimming with adventure and fantasy.

Elemental from Disney and Pixar is directed by Peter Sohn (Arlo’s Journey), and written by John Hoberg (My Name is Earl), Kat Likkel (Better Off Ted) and Brenda Hsueh (Descolocados); based on a story devised by Peter Sohn that is based on his own childhood. In its original version, the film features the voices of Leah Lewis (Conquista a Medias), Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World: Dominion), Ronnie Del Carmen (Inside Out – Inside Out), Shila Ommi (Tehran), Wendi McLendon-Covey ( The Goldbergs), Catherine O’Hara (Home Alone 2: Lost in New York), Mason Wertheimer (Past My Bedtime) and Ronobir Lahiri (9-1-1), among others

The film is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, Blu-Ray Steelbook, digital purchase and rental and on the Disney+ streaming platform, at no additional cost.

Synopsis:

Elemental, from Disney and Pixar, is a new original feature film set in Element City, a metropolis where inhabitants of fire, water, earth and air coexist. The protagonist of the story is Candela, a fiery young woman who is strong, witty and has character, a lot of character. Her life will change completely when she becomes friends with a funny, sensitive and calm boy named Nilo, who will change her perspective on the world they live in, since he is a young man of water.

The film is shown in its Blu-Ray Steelbook version with various extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The analysis of the Blu-Ray in metal box is completely free of spoilers, in case you have not yet had the opportunity to see the film and want to know what extras it contains.

Trailer:

Technical characteristics:

Format type: 16×9Aspect ratio: 1.85:1Duration: 101 mins. Aprox.Languages: English Audio – DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Spanish – DTS 5.1. Catalan – DTS 5.1. English – DTS-HD High Resolution 5.1. English for the blind – Dolby Digital 2.0Subtitles: Spanish and English for the deafAge rating: Suitable for all audiences and especially recommended for childrenScreen format: 1080p High Definition.Zone: B.Case: Metal case (1 disc).

Extras:

Carl’s Quote:

7-minute short film featuring the stars of the movie Up. Written and directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning Bob Peterson (Finding Nemo) and produced by Kim Collins, this short film shows Carl Fredricksen reluctantly agreeing to go on a date. with a friend, but she has no idea how dating works nowadays, so her dog Dug must intervene to calm her master’s nerves, offering him valuable, proven dating advice… If you’re a dog, of course.

Candela and Nile:

The first thing they drew was the fire people and then a fire character and a water character entering a city. The idea for the film came from the periodic table of elements, where I wanted the classic elements to be characters, earth, air, water and fire. Director Peter Sohn built the story and the characteristics of the characters, where Niño is very emotional and Candela has a lot of accumulated anger.

Thus, the objective from the beginning was to show characters that were not humans who had water flowing over them, but that Candela had to be fire and Nile, water. The goal was to create very fluid characters acting as elements, so they had to do many tests until they found the shape the director was looking for. A collaborative work of all the animation, shading and character departments to create these animated elements in a fluid way and different from the movements of the usual human or anthropomorphic characters.

Next stop: City Element:

Director Peter Sohn explains that he wanted the world they were building to feel hopeful, being a metropolis with people of all four element types. For the animators it was like designing four films in one. The background of the film is based on the filmmaker’s true story, where his parents were immigrants who sacrificed everything to go to the United States, where little Peter Sohn grew up on the streets of New York. Thus, this city is based on New York but without being it, taking the references and the idea of ​​a large overpopulated city.

Thus, Element City was initially designed by the water people, where the rest of the elements were later incorporated. The idea of ​​Barrio Fuego was that the first wave of immigrants in that part of the city were all land people, who over time were occupied by immigrants from Fueguiterra, who adapted the earth buildings to be inhabited by fire people.

Regarding Candela’s father’s store, they were based on the true story of the director, who grew up in his parents’ store and it became a second home for him. Lucio’s is a store that has been created by hand by him, in an artisanal and homemade way, like the rest of the neighborhood.

Deleted scenes:

Made up of three sequences removed from the final cut of the film.

Audiocomentarios:

The film can be played with background commentary by director Peter Sohn.

Finally, we hope you enjoy purchasing Elemental, now available to take home on DVD, basic Blu-Ray, and Blu-Ray Steelbook, as well as for rental and digital sales; and so you can see it as many times as you want, both in its original version and dubbed into Spanish.

