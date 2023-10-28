The second battle arrives for Luis Fonsi. The coach has chosen a very special song that Víctor, María del Mar, Elsa and Rubén will have to perform.

The theme is Yolanda, by Silvio Rodríguez and Pablo Milanés. All four have the perfect voices for this song.

And it has been a great Battle! Luis Fonsi has been impressed with the performance of the four talents: “What a beautiful moment, so pure, so simple, but so perfect at the same time,” said the coach.

The talents have conveyed truth and have done so with great elegance. The coach has had to make a decision and only two voices will go to The Voice Rounds

The coach and his advisors have had many complications in making the decision. His colleagues have tried to help them: “You have been elite,” Orozco confessed.

Luis Fonsi has given the two names that will go to the next phase: Elsa and María del Mar! The two have radiated happiness for getting the pass to the Assaults in Luis Fonsi’s team. Congratulations, girls!