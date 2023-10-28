Better late than never. Very soon the Respawn Entertainment game will have cross-progress on all platforms.

It has been a long time coming, but we will finally be able to enjoy cross-progression in Apex Legends. Despite being a game that was released in February 2019 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, it still does not have this function. Now this will change very soon. So that, Players will be able to continue progress while playing on multiple platforms. However, not all statistics can be combined on different platforms. Therefore, EA has made it clear in the press release that, by default, they will remain in the main profile.

There are a couple of very important things that we must take into account. For a start, Cross-progress will be required for all platforms and cannot be disabled. To the question, what will happen to progress on these platforms when this function is available? Well, according to EA, during the cross-progress update process, they will identify what they call your primary platform. For the latter, they will take into account the highest level reached among all your platforms. By the way, it is worth mentioning that all content and coin balances will be associated with this account. Once cross-progress is activated, only the statistics of the main platform will be maintained, making it impossible to access the progress/statistics of the other platforms.

Cross progress is coming

cross progress will arrive with the launch of Apex Legends: Ignition, on October 31, and will be available on all platforms. However, It will be introduced progressively for all players. Regarding the latter, they do it this way to guarantee the stability of this function that was highly anticipated by players.

Once this function has been implemented by everyone Players will receive an in-game message to start the migration. By the way, EA has said that all secondary Apex Legends accounts created after October 26 for the same EA account will not be able to be combined. At the time of migration, the inventory and unlocked legends will become the same on all platforms. Now, this will not apply to the exclusives of each platform.

Apex Legends is currently available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch, smartphones, and tablets. Nevertheless, It will no longer be available for iOS and Android on May 1, 2023..

